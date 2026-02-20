Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Slovakia
Hellebuyck will patrol the United States crease against Slovakia for Friday's semifinals contest at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Hellebuyck was almost perfect Wednesday, turning aside 28 shots in a 2-1 quarterfinal overtime win over Sweden. Hellebuyck has allowed three goals on 71 shots in wins over Germany, Latvia and Sweden. Slovakia won Group C over Finland and Germany and defeated Germany 6-2 in quarterfinal action Wednesday.
