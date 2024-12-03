Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing St. Louis

Hellebuyck will defend the home crease versus the Blues on Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins with 15, and he'll have a favorable matchup Tuesday against a St. Louis team that ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.48 goals per game through 25 outings. The 31-year-old has a stellar 16-5-2 record, 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage in his career against the Blues.