Connor Hellebuyck News: Facing Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 9:36am

Hellebuyck was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and will patrol the home crease versus Utah on Friday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is having another season to remember. He is 29-7-2 with six shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 38 appearances. He leads the league in four categories, including wins, shutouts, goals-against-average and save percentage. Utah is generating 2.89 goals per game this season.

