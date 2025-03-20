Connor Hellebuyck News: First goalie to 40 wins

Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Hellebuyck didn't have a great performance, but he was able to get back in the win column after his loss to the Canucks on Tuesday. Hellebuyck is the first goalie to reach the 40-win mark this season, an achievement he's accomplished twice in his career. He's 40-10-3 with a 2.06 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 54 contests. He'll now push toward surpassing his career-high 44 wins from the 2017-18 campaign. The Jets' next game is Sunday at home versus the Sabres.