Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Flops in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Hellebuyck made 21 saves in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran netminder stumbled again, but he also didn't get much help as the Winnipeg offense stayed on the plane in Boston. Hellebuyck has just one win in his last five starts as any faint chance the Jets might have had of making a late playoff push slips away -- over that stretch he's gone 1-3-1 with a 3.62 GAA and .860 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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