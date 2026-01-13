Hellebuyck was able to get away with less than his best this time. He gave up three of the goals in a span of 2:41 during the second period, but the Jets responded to that sequence with two goals of their own, which was enough to win. This was Hellebuyck's second win in a row, but he's allowed three-plus goals in eight of his last 10 outings. He's at an 11-12-4 record with a 2.75 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 27 starts this season. The Jets' next game is on the road in Minnesota on Thursday.