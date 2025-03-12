Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets back to winning ways

Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Hellebuyck bounced back from the 4-2 loss to Carolina on Sunday and limited the Rangers to just one goal, courtesy of Mika Zibanejad midway through the first period. The star netminder has won just twice over his last five starts, but his stats have been excellent over that stretch, going 2-2-1 with a 1.79 GAA and a .932 save percentage after conceding just nine goals on 132 shots faced.