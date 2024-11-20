Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets revenge on Florida

Hellebuyck made 20 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner took the loss in Florida on Saturday in the first game of a home-and-home set, coughing up a season-high five goals, but Hellebuyck turned the tables back in Winnipeg. The 31-year-old goalie has been one of the main reasons the Jets have the best record in the NHL, going 13-2-0 through 15 starts with a 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage.