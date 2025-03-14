Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Hellebuyck will guard the home crease versus Dallas on Friday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck continues to be the top goaltender in the NHL this season after winning the Vezina Trophy in 2023-24. He has 38 wins with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage, tops in all four categories this season. Dallas is generating 3.42 goals per game, fourth in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now