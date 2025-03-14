Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets starting nod Friday

Hellebuyck will guard the home crease versus Dallas on Friday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck continues to be the top goaltender in the NHL this season after winning the Vezina Trophy in 2023-24. He has 38 wins with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage, tops in all four categories this season. Dallas is generating 3.42 goals per game, fourth in the NHL.