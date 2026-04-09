Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hellebuyck will be between the road pipes versus St. Louis on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has appeared in 18 of the Jets' 21 games since the Olympic break, including seven straight starts. Along the way, the two-time Vezina trophy winner is 9-5-4 with a 2.70 GAA yet is still looking for his first shutout of the 2025-26 season. As long as the Jets are in the mix for a playoff spot, Hellebuyck figures to get the start and could feature in both ends of a back-to-back against the Golden Knights and Mammoth on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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