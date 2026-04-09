Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hellebuyck will be between the road pipes versus St. Louis on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck has appeared in 18 of the Jets' 21 games since the Olympic break, including seven straight starts. Along the way, the two-time Vezina trophy winner is 9-5-4 with a 2.70 GAA yet is still looking for his first shutout of the 2025-26 season. As long as the Jets are in the mix for a playoff spot, Hellebuyck figures to get the start and could feature in both ends of a back-to-back against the Golden Knights and Mammoth on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 502 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 63 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 63 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More