Connor Hellebuyck News: Gives up five goals in loss
Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 40 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
That's not the Team USA defense in front of him anymore, and it showed as Hellebuyck did what he could. The Jets are dealing with a number of injuries on the blue line, which could make things risky for fantasy managers hoping Hellebuyck's Olympic momentum would carry over. He's now 13-16-8 with a 2.84 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 37 contests. He'll likely continue to see a hefty workload, at least until the Jets get mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They close out their current road trip Sunday in San Jose.
