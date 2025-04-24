Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hellebuyck will start Thursday's Game 3 on the road versus the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed four goals on 39 shots over the first two games of the series. He's won six consecutive contests dating back to an April 7 win over the Blues in the regular season. Hellebuyck will continue to be the backbone of the Jets' lineup, and he should give them a chance to be competitive every game.

