Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Hellebuyck will defend the road net Monday against Minnesota, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 17-save performance in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Friday. He has a 14-2-0 record with three shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 16 appearances this campaign. Minnesota is tied for eighth in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25. Hellebuyck stopped 59 of 63 shots en route to a mark of 2-0-0 versus the Wild last season.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
