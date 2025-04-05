Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Hellebuyck will defend the road net against Utah on Saturday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck's four-game winning streak ended in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. He has a 43-11-3 record with seven shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 58 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now