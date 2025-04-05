Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Saturday
Hellebuyck will defend the road net against Utah on Saturday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck's four-game winning streak ended in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. He has a 43-11-3 record with seven shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 58 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.
