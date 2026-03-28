Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Saturday

Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Hellebuyck is 1-2-0 over three outings against the Avalanche this season, but he has done fairly well by allowing just seven goals on 90 shots in those contests. It's still a tough matchup, especially for a goalie who is 1-2-2 with 17 goals allowed over his last five appearances.