Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Saturday
Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.
Hellebuyck is 1-2-0 over three outings against the Avalanche this season, but he has done fairly well by allowing just seven goals on 90 shots in those contests. It's still a tough matchup, especially for a goalie who is 1-2-2 with 17 goals allowed over his last five appearances.
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