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Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Hellebuyck is 1-2-0 over three outings against the Avalanche this season, but he has done fairly well by allowing just seven goals on 90 shots in those contests. It's still a tough matchup, especially for a goalie who is 1-2-2 with 17 goals allowed over his last five appearances.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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