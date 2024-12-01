Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Sunday

Hellebuyck will defend the road net versus Dallas on Sunday, according to Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Hellebuyck's three-game winning streak ended in Wednesday's loss to the Kings. Still, he has a 15-3-0 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Hellebuyck made 32 stops in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Nov. 9. Dallas sits ninth in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.