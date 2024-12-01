Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Hellebuyck will defend the road net versus Dallas on Sunday, according to Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Hellebuyck's three-game winning streak ended in Wednesday's loss to the Kings. Still, he has a 15-3-0 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Hellebuyck made 32 stops in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Nov. 9. Dallas sits ninth in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
