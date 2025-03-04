Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Hellebuyck will defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He has a 36-7-3 record with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 27th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now