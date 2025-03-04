Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Hellebuyck will defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He has a 36-7-3 record with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 27th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.