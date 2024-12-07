Connor Hellebuyck News: Guarding road goal

Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Saturday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo on Thursday, ending his three-game losing skid. He has a 16-5-0 record, 2.14 GAA and .927 save percentage in 21 outings this campaign. The Blackhawks rank 31st in goals per game with 2.42.