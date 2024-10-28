Connor Hellebuyck News: Had to lose at some point

Hellebuyck made 30 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday. He allowed five goals.

Hellebuyck wasn't bad -- the Maple Leafs' second line was dominant. John Tavares and William Nylander were reunited on the second line, and they were joined by Max Pacioretty. Together, the trio produced nine points, including a Tavares hattie. Hellebuyck will already have this behind him. He's arguably the best regular-season goalie in the NHL, and that's reflected in his 6-1-0 record, 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage.