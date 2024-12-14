Connor Hellebuyck News: Holds off Habs for win

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Hellebuyck and the Jets fell behind early in the first period, but the team battled back and the goalie won for the fourth time in his last five starts. It was the league-leading 19th win for Hellebuyck, who lowered his goals-against average to 2.11 and improved his save percentage to .926. Next up for the Jets is a back-to-back on the road beginning Tuesday at San Jose then a meeting with the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday.