Connor Hellebuyck News: Huge in gold medal win
Hellebuyck made 41 saves in Team USA's 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the Olympic gold medal game Sunday.
Cale Makar got a puck past him late in the second period, but otherwise Hellebuyck stood on his head in the biggest game of his career, as the USA came away with gold despite being out-shot 42-28. The 41 saves were more than he's made in any game for the Jets this season, and Hellebuyck will return to his NHL squad this week with renewed confidence after a rough start to 2025-26.
