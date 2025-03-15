Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Impressive vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Hellebuyck has won three of his last four starts, and the star netminder has posted a save percentage of at least .950 in each of those wins, so his numbers continue to rank among the league's elite in several categories. He's already achieved a career-high 39 wins, but he's also posted a 1.98 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his 51 appearances this season.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now