Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Hellebuyck will protect the home net against Colorado on Saturday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Eric Comrie played in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck is coming off a 26-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He has a 25-6-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

