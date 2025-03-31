Connor Hellebuyck News: Keeps winning run alive

Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Hellebuyck had another impressive showing and extended his winning streak to four starts. He's posted a save percentage of at least .930 in his last three appearances, and the star netminder is closing out the season on a sizzling form, right when the playoffs are around the corner. Hellebuyck, the leading candidate to win the Vezina Trophy, has gone 9-3-1 with an 1.82 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 14 starts since the 4 Nations break.