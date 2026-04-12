Connor Hellebuyck News: Lifted in loss to Philly
Hellebuyck was pulled from Saturday's loss to the Flyers after allowing five goals on 20 shots faced.
Hellebuyck was removed from the game after the end of the second period, although that could've been due to the fact that the Jets need him rested and focused for the final three games of the regular season. Despite the woeful showing Saturday, Hellebuyck has still posted a 2.55 GAA and .895 save percentage over his last nine starts, so he's the best option the Jets have between the pipes for the final three games of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 93 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 93 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 505 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 66 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More