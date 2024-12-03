Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Loses again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck's losing streak is now at three games, though he's allowed just eight goals on 93 shots in that span. The Jets have given him exactly one goal of support in each of those losses -- of Hellebuyck's five defeats this year, he's received multiple goals of support just once. He's down to 15-5-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 20 starts. Given he's played fairly well during the skid, the Jets have little reason to rest their starter -- expect him to be in goal Thursday against the Sabres.

