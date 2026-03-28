Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Makes 21 saves vs. Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Jets delivered one of their best performances of the season on the road against one of the best teams in the NHL, and Hellebuyck was up to the task with an impressive effort between the posts. In four games against the Avalanche this season, he allowed just nine goals across 113 shots, good for a 92.6 save percentage. Hellebuyck is just 2-2-2 over his last six games, but he's now allowed three or fewer goals in his last three outings, so he seems to be trending in the right direction, posting a save percentage of at least .910 in each of those contests as well.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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