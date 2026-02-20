Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Makes 22 saves in semifinal win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hellebuyck stopped 22 of 24 shots in USA's 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympics semifinals Friday.

Hellebuyck allowed two goals in the final frame, but Team USA had a healthy lead at that point, so that didn't matter much for the outcome of the game. Hellebuyck will have a tougher game in the Gold Medal matchup against Canada on Sunday.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
