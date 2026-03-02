Connor Hellebuyck News: Makes 31 saves in OT loss
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Hellebuyck's shutout bid ended when Will Smith beat him in the early stages of the third period, and he later allowed Michael Misa's game-winning goal in overtime. All things considered, though, this was a nice step in the right direction for Hellebuyck, who had allowed at least four goals in his previous three outings. The star netminder, who will continue to see the bulk of playing time between the posts for Winnipeg, has gone 1-3-3 with a 3.59 GAA and a subpar .887 save percentage in his last seven starts.
