Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Outlasts Capitals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 7:04pm

Hellebuyck turned aside 25 of 29 shots faced during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Despite losing a two-goal in the third period, Hellebuyck was victorious thanks to Josh Morrissey's game-winning goal less than two minutes into overtime. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck has won nine of his last 10 starts and is building a strong case to defend his Vezina Trophy title.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
