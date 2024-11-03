Connor Hellebuyck News: Picks up another win Sunday

Hellebuyck made 26 saves on 30 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Hellebuyck allowed at least four goals for the second time in his last three appearances, but Winnipeg's offense was dominant Sunday. The 31-year-old has one shutout this season, and he's only been tagged with one loss through nine appearances. Hellebuyck has posted an 8-1-0 record, .917 save percentage and 2.33 GAA.