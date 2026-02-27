Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Poised to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hellebuyck (not injury related) is expected to guard the cage on the road against the Ducks on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck was added back to the Jets' roster ahead of Friday's contest. Before the Olympic break, the 32-year-old netminder was struggling in the crease, going 1-4-3 with a 3.01 GAA in his last eight outings. The backstop is coming off a phenomenal Olympics that saw him secure the gold medal for Team USA. Hellebuyck will look to carry that momentum into the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
