Connor Hellebuyck News: Poised to start Sunday

Hellebuyck is slated to guard the road goal against San Jose on Sunday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate ahead of Sunday's contest, and Hellebuyck went through his starting routine during Saturday's practice. He is coming off a 35-save effort in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim. Hellebuyck has a 13-16-8 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 37 outings. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.04 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.