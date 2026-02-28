Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Poised to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hellebuyck is slated to guard the road goal against San Jose on Sunday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate ahead of Sunday's contest, and Hellebuyck went through his starting routine during Saturday's practice. He is coming off a 35-save effort in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim. Hellebuyck has a 13-16-8 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 37 outings. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.04 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
