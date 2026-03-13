Connor Hellebuyck News: Poor performance vs. NYR
Hellebuyck stopped 11 of 16 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Hellebuyck didn't have his best performance in this game and posted a woeful .688 save percentage -- his lowest mark in a single game in which he started in the current campaign. However, this was the first time he allowed more than three goals in a game since the beginning of March. In six starts, Hellebuyck has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .901 save percentage this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and FallersYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More