Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Posts 21-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 7:48am

Hellebuyck stopped the 21 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 shutout win Tuesday against Utah.

Hellebuyck recorded his third shutout of the season, and he has been one of the best goaltenders in the league over the first month of the campaign. Currently riding a three-game winning streak, Hellebuyck owns a 9-1-0 record with a blistering .923 percentage and a 2.10 GAA across 10 starts. The 31-year-old netminder has been a vital component of the Jets' impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign.

