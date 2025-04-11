Connor Hellebuyck News: Posts 25-save shutout

Hellebuyck posted a 25-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

This was a huge game for the Jets and Hellebuyck stepped up big time, posting his eighth shutout of the season and allowing the Jets to bolster their lead in the standings. The eight shutouts are a career-high for Hellebuyck, who continues to have an outstanding season. He's gone 45-12-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 61 starts, setting new career-high marks in wins, GAA and save percentage.