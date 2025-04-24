Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Pulled after allowing six goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:35pm

Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Hellebuyck was pulled midway through the third period after allowing the sixth goal to Alexei Toropchenko. This outing ended Hellebuyck's six-game winning streak. He's had middling performances in the playoffs so far, allowing 10 goals on 64 shots over three games. He'll look to get back on track in Sunday's Game 4 on the road.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now