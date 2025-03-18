Connor Hellebuyck News: Rare poor performance
Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Hellebuyck had already given up three goals by the end of the first period, but he stayed in for the whole game. He's only 3-3-1 over seven appearances in March, but this was just the third time he's allowed more than one goal. The rare misstep dropped him to 39-10-3 with a 2.05 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 53 outings this season. Hellebuyck's next chance to go for win No. 40 is Thursday in Edmonton.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now