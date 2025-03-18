Connor Hellebuyck News: Rare poor performance

Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck had already given up three goals by the end of the first period, but he stayed in for the whole game. He's only 3-3-1 over seven appearances in March, but this was just the third time he's allowed more than one goal. The rare misstep dropped him to 39-10-3 with a 2.05 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 53 outings this season. Hellebuyck's next chance to go for win No. 40 is Thursday in Edmonton.