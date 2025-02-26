Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to face Ottawa

Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck has won his past seven starts, posting a 2.13 GAA and a .917 save percentage across that stretch. What's especially impressive is how unremarkable that stretch is when measured against his season overall. While this is the longest winning streak Hellebuyck's enjoyed in 2024-25, his recent GAA and save percentage are actually worse than his season-long marks of 2.04 and .925, respectively, across 44 outings. Ottawa ranks 22nd in goals per game with 2.79 and will be missing forwards Josh Norris (upper body), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Brady Tkachuk (lower body), so this is a favorable assignment for the netminder.