Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start against LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Wednesday against the Kings, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 43-save performance in Monday's 4-1 win over Minnesota. He has a 15-2-0 record with three shutouts, a 2.06 GAA and a .929 save percentage across 17 appearances. The Kings sit 17th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
