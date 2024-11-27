Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start against Los Angeles

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Wednesday against the Kings, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 43-save performance in Monday's 4-1 win over Minnesota. He has a 15-2-0 record with three shutouts, a 2.06 GAA and a .929 save percentage across 17 appearances. The Kings sit 17th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.