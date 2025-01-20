Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start against Utah
Hellebuyck was the first goalie off at Monday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating that he'll defend the road crease against Utah.
Hellebuyck has been on a hot streak recently, going 4-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage over his last four starts. He got the night off Saturday against Calgary but will return to the crease Monday against a favorable opponent, as Utah is averaging 2.82 goals per game this year, which ranks 24th in the NHL.
