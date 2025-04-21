Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Hellebuyck is slated to start in Monday's Game 2 at home against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck was stellar during the regular season but faltered slightly in Game 1 of the first-round series Saturday, allowing three goals on 17 shots (.824 save percentage). However, the Jets still secured a 5-3 victory, and Hellebuyck will have a chance to right the ship Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
