Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Hellebuyck is expected to get the starting nod against the Sharks at home Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports

Hellebuyck will be back in action for the Jets for the first time since Feb 7 versus the Islanders, though he played in three of Team USA's four games at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The schedule will ease the 31-year-old netminder back into it, as the Jets head into a back-to-back versus the Senators and Predators on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, which means Hellebuyck will likely split the starts with Eric Comrie.

