Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Monday

Hellebuyck is expected to get the starting nod at home versus the Kraken on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Since the Olympic break, Hellebuyck has appeared in 17 of the Jets' last 20 contests, going 8-5-4 with a 2.74 GAA. As long as the Jets have a chance at securing a playoff spot, Hellebuyck should continue to see the bulk of the workload.