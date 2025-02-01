Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Saturday

Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road against Washington on Saturday, per Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won his past four starts while stopping 92 of 99 shots (.929 save percentage). That's just the latest stretch of success in what's been a fantastic campaign in which he's posted a 32-7-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage in 41 appearances. The Capitals rank second in goals per game with 3.49.