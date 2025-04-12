Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Saturday

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets are showing no mercy to the Blackhawks in this contest, as Hellebuyck will go in the first half of a back-to-back set that also includes Sunday's game versus the Oilers. Hellebuyck is 6-2-0 with a 1.63 GAA and a .930 save percentage over his last eight games, numbers that are even better than his elite 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage for the season.