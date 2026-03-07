Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Saturday
Hellebuyck is slated to protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck has won his last two outings while stopping 43 of the 46 shots he has faced. He has a 15-16-9 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 40 appearances. Vancouver is tied for 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week6 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 16 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 278 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 278 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More