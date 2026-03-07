Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Saturday

Hellebuyck is slated to protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has won his last two outings while stopping 43 of the 46 shots he has faced. He has a 15-16-9 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 40 appearances. Vancouver is tied for 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.