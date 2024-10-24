Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Thursday

Hellebuyck is set to serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road matchup against Seattle, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has started in five of the Jets' first six games of the season, cruising to a 5-0-0 record while posting a 1.40 GAA and .948 save percentage. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will attempt to remain effective on the road Thursday against the Kraken, who have scored 24 goals over their first seven games of the season.