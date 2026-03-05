Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Thursday
Hellebuyck went through his starting routine during Thursday's morning skate, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports, indicating that he's slated to start at home against the Lightning.
Hellebuyck got the night off during the Jets' first game following the Olympic break, but he'll draw a fourth consecutive start Thursday. Across his last three outings -- all of which have gone to overtime -- he's gone 1-0-2 with a 2.89 GAA and .902 save percentage. He made a road start against Tampa Bay on Jan. 29 and allowed three goals on 36 shots (.917 save percentage) in a 4-1 loss.
